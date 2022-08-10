COCHISE COUNTY − On Monday, Buena and Douglas became the last two Cochise County football teams to hold their first official practice.
Benson, Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union all started July 18. Bisbee and Willcox began July 25.
An estimated 65 players showed up for the Bulldogs’ practice, which consisted of mostly conditioning and some non-contact offensive formations.
Hunter Long is back for his fourth season as head coach of the Bulldogs. He and his staff issued helmets and practice equipment to the players on Saturday, Aug. 6, allowing them to focus on practice once it officially began.
The Bulldogs will practice in helmets until Thursday at which time the practice will shift to half pads. Full contact drills will start next week.
Douglas is scheduled to scrimmage Nogales Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in Douglas and kicks off its season Sept. 2 at Bisbee.
Long has been holding voluntary workouts all summer, including a conditioning camp that ran all of June and July. He had his players in the weight room on a regular basis.
“Hopefully all our hard work over the summer pays off,” he said. “A lot of these kids have been really putting forth the effort.”
Long says everyone on the team is looking forward to the upcoming season and are more excited about playing a game rather than executing drills in practice.
Benson
Bobcat football begins “zero week,” with a home scrimmage against the Pima Roughriders on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Bobcats are asking for a non-perishable/canned food donation as admission, which will benefit Benson’s Food Bank.
“We call this game ‘negative one’, because we’re playing in what we call ‘zero week,’” Benson new head coach Dustin Cluff said. “I think we’re doing pretty good. Pima is a good team, it’s gonna be a great test for us, they’re going to be a high-ranked 2A team that is returning a lot of great players. I’m really excited to see how we measure up.”
Cluff is looking at Dalton Crockett to get the first chance at quarterback.
“He’s a junior, a great athlete, good leader, very calm and poised,” he said. “I’m excited to see what we can do with him. I think he’s capable of a lot of great things.”
Aiden Finch will play wide receiver for the Bobcats.
“Look for him to make a big impact. He’s a great route runner and catches the ball really well,” Cluff said.
Kohen Frost, “an athletic hard-working junior,” will start at wide receiver on Friday.
There’s a battle for center between Junior Gabe Montijo and Colton Pullis, a senior. “No matter who wins that battle they’ll be starting on my offensive line,” Cluff said.
The scrimmage Aug. 12 begins at 6 p.m. Benson’s first game is at home against Tombstone on Friday, Aug. 19 starting at 7 p.m.
Bisbee
The Pumas began full contact practice Tuesday.
Pumas coach Brian Vertrees is pleased with the enthusiasm and energy of his players as the Aug. 26 season opener at Eloy Santa Cruz followed by the Sept. 2 home opener versus Douglas draws closer.
“We’ve seen a lot of positives; good chemistry,” he said. “The guys are handling the playbook pretty well. I’d say all in all we accomplished what our goal was week one.”
Vertrees said he has about 40 players out for the team.
“Our tight end, Wilbert Maxwell, has surprised us so far over the summer and so far, this preseason,” Vertrees said. “He’s been solid as a blocker and a pass catcher.”
Diego Chavez has been looking impressive in practice, Vertrees said
Tombstone
The Yellow Jackets will be Cochise County’s first team to scrimmage, traveling to Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet the Palo Verde Titans.
“We had a good week of practice last week and are continuing to prepare for our scrimmage,” Tombstone football coach Dominik Bonilla said.”We have about 35 kids out and are continuing to grow. We are starting to click more frequently on offense and defense. We’re looking forward to a good scrimmage and continuing to prepare for Benson next Friday night (Aug. 19).”
St. David
The St. David Tigers are scheduled to scrimmage the Lordsburg, New Mexico, Mavericks and the San Manuel Miners Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. David High School.
St. David began full contact practices last week and Tigers coach Braden Davis was impressed with the effort he saw from his players.
“Our seniors are leading pretty well; our freshmen are working hard,” he said. “The guys in between are doing well, so yeah, I’m very pleased, but you never really know until you strap it up against somebody else.”
Davis said his scout team has been doing a good job of giving his first team offense and defense a good look at what they might be facing in the regular season.
Davis said senior tight end/defensive end Kyden Richardson has been looking good.
“We know he’s a good player,” he said.
Senior Marek Haynie has gained speed since last year, Davis said, adding Marek missed a chunk of last season with injuries.
“He’s always been quick but this year he’s shown to be a lot faster and stronger,” Davis said. “Everyone on the team has been working really hard.”
Going into the scrimmage Davis is wanting to see how his players look against another good, quality opponent.
Lordsburg played 11-man football last year and qualified for the state playoffs, losing in the opening round. Declining enrollment dropped it down to eight-man football this year. San Manuel is a threat.
“I expect both of those teams that we’ll be scrimmaging to be really strong teams,” Davis said. “This should give us an idea of where we’re at prior to the season opener.”
Valley Union
The Blue Devils had 26 players on their roster as of Monday, leaving first year coach Skyler Hill pleased with the numbers as practice begins its third week.
Valley Union did some full contact drills last week and at times looked pretty good. The big question right now is how will the Blue Devils fare when they face an opponent?
Hill has opted not to scrimmage and is focusing his preparation for the Friday, Aug. 19, season opener at home against Hayden, the team the Blue Devils were supposed to face last year in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs but didn’t after several VU players contracted COVID.
Kohan Evans has been directing the Blue Devil offense all summer and is expected to be the quarterback opening night. Valley Union’s receiving corps of Dylan Mitchell and Steven De La Cruz have been performing well in practice as well leaving fans optimistic this offense will be able to move the ball and score some points.
Willcox
The Cowboys are saddled up for their road scrimmage against the 2A Miami Vandals on Friday, Aug. 12.
“This game is a grind,” Willcox head coach Eric Hjalmarson said with amusement three days before the scrimmage.
He was referring to a preseason that takes place entirely during summer vacation for players, and then less than a dozen games.
Hjalmarson’s 2021 team was productive for those few games, ending the season at 8-3.
With Willcox schools beginning classes on Aug. 10, it’s a busy time for players.
The coach said positions like quarterback “are not quite decided.” He’s appreciative of the extra scrimmage and the chance to assess his team.
“I’m excited for it,” the coach said. “We’ll see how the scrimmage goes. We’re going to have good running backs and a good quarterback regardless, and a good offensive line.”
The Cowboys have three offensive linemen returning, with Ed Tingle starting his third year as center.
Willcox starts its season with a non-section home game against the Gilbert Christian Knights on Aug. 26. On Sept. 2 the Cowboys will travel to Benson to face the Bobcats.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
