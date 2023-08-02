Buena and Douglas high schools held their first official football practices of the season on Monday, July 31, becoming the last two of the eight Cochise County schools to kick off their season.
At Buena, an estimated 95 players showed up for the first day of practice. The players conditioned and continued working on their offense and defensive formations.
The Colts are scheduled to scrimmage Rio Rico at Rio Rico on Wednesday, Aug. 16, before kicking off the season at home Friday, Aug. 25, against Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax High School.
Douglas had about 60 kids out for opening day. The Bulldogs conditioned and continued working on their offense and defensive formations.
Both schools will elevate to half pads later this week and then begin full contact late this week or early next.
Douglas has opted to hold intersquad scrimmages prior to kicking off its season at American Leadership Academy-Ironwood in Queen Creek on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Bulldogs’ annual game with Bisbee, the battle for the coveted Pick, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, in Douglas.
Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David, Willcox and Valley Union began their second week of practice this week.
At St. David, coach Braden Davis has some key holes to fill at several major positions. Gone are Ryan Gooding, who the past two seasons led Cochise County in passing with close to 5,000 yards; and Marek Haynie, who last year was Cochise County’s fifth best rusher, totaling 1,089 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.
So how do you replace those two key players?
“You reload with the guys you have,” Davis said. “You teach and train those guys to step into those shoes and keep the train rolling.”
Juniors Owen Judd and Grayson Merrill were expected to challenge for the starting quarterback role. Owen injured his hip in a state playoff baseball game in May and will undergo surgery this week to repair the damage, leaving the role to Merrill, who Davis says, is capable of leading the Tigers to another state playoff berth.
“He’s looking great,” Davis said of Merrill. “We purposely participated in more passing tournaments this summer to get him a lot of opportunities to improve and develop his skills. He struggled a little bit at first, but he’s gotten a lot better really fast. He’s learning things quickly.
“We’re going to keep the offense simpler for him, especially in the beginning of the season so he feels comfortable and confident. The one thing he has over Ryan is that he’s a lot faster. Ryan wasn’t slow but Grayson might have been our fastest player last year.”
Merrill started at cornerback last year for the Tigers.
“He’s got wheels so we’re going to take advantage of that,” Davis said.
With Judd out for the season the backup for Merrill will be Keston Richardson, a 6-foot-3 freshman who is the brother of Koy Richardson, a star athlete who graduated from at St. David this year.
“He’s got a lot of potential,” Davis said. “He’s such a smart kid. He’s really picking things up well.”
Sophomore Cedar Haynie, younger brother of former St. David stars Marek and Talon Haynie, will see some time in the backfield along with junior Jadon Gill and sophomore Chase Pacheco.
Davis has two females out for football this season, senior Safina Blachley and freshman Katelynn Patton.
Davis said Blachley asked if she could be the manager but midway through spring ball asked the coach if she could try out for the team.
“She wanted to play with her brother, who decided not to play, but Safina stayed out,” he said. “She’s a very good athlete. She’s coming along great. She participated in our passing tournament and even got an interception. She took it away from two boys. She’s aggressive. It’s her first year of playing football but she’s made great gains.”
Davis said Patton, a running back, is fast and aggressive.
“She doesn’t weigh more than 110; she’s going to be easy to tackle but she’s ferocious,” he said. “I’m really impressed with her. If she keeps playing, she has the potential to be really good.”
Davis said he’s pleased so far.
“We haven’t got many seniors, we’re young,” he said. “We have to replace all the skill positions offensively but I’m happy where we’re at right now.”
The Tigers are scheduled to scrimmage Lordsburg, New Mexico, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, in St. David. St. David kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 18, at Kearny Ray High School.
Bisbee to host Red/Gray scrimmage Friday
The Bisbee Pumas have begun contact drills at practice.
First-year coach Shawn Holly continues to be impressed by what he’s seeing from his team.
Holley announced his team will hold a Red/Gray scrimmage Friday at 5 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark.
“It is free to the public,” Holly said. “We ask (that) instead of admission everyone bring a non-perishable food item to donate.”
The Pumas will scrimmage Morenci on Friday, Aug. 11, before kicking off its season Friday, Aug. 18, at Benson.
