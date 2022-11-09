The Buena and Douglas high swim teams had impressive performances at the state meet Nov. 4-5 at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.
“Buena had a great showing at state,” Buena assistant swim coach Stephanie Hite said in an email to the Herald/Review.
Ryan Penna, a senior, finished 27th with a time of 24.56 in the 50 freestyle.
Senior Nathan Farris finished 20th with a time of 1:00.55 in the 100 butterfly.
Junior Caleb Curtis finished 15th with a time of 58.64 in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.59.
Senior Christina Van Acker finished 32nd in the 50 freestyle in 27.63.
Buena’s boys 200 medley relay relay team of sophomore Joshua Stancell, Curtis, Farris and Ryan Penna finished 10th with a season-best time of 1:50.94.
The Colts’ 200 medley girls relay team of seniors Allison Havard, Madison Day, Jasmine Schofield and Kathryn Kelliher finished 15th in 2:09.55.
Buena’s boys 200 freestyle relay team of senior Andrew Nieuwenhuis, Stancell, Farris and Penna finished 10th with a season-best time of 1:37.08.
Hite said Zachary Swiney swam in the relay preliminaries to help get the teams to the finals.
In the girls 200 free relay, Van Acker, Havard, Day and Kelliher finished 18th with a time of 1:55.44.
The Colts’ 400 boys freestyle relay of Nieuwenhuis Penna, Farris and Curtis finished 14th with a season-best time of 3:40.02.
The girls 400 freestyle relay team of Van Acker, Havard, Day and Kelliher finished 13th with a season-best time of 4:16.32.
Senior Skylar Kline finished ninth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 316.40. Senior Mahonri Jones finished 16th with a score of 269.00.
Douglas relay teams place
Douglas High School coach Donna Savill said her 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of Emilio Hunt, Brayan Toscano, Derrick Pena, Christian Martinez and Jose Bacapara placed 18th and 20th at the state meet.
“Both teams have done an amazing job all season,” she said. “We are a young team so we will be working hard to get back to state.”
