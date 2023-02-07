The Buena Colts and the Douglas Bulldogs boys soccer teams were notified Tuesday they will each be hosting a state play-in match on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Buena, 9-5-1 overall, 4-1-1 and champions of the 5A Sonoran Region, will host Phoenix Metro Tech High School, 10-7-1, 4-2 in their 5A Metro Region, at 6 p.m. at Ensign Field.

