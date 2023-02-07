Buena, Douglas to host state play-in matches Thursday By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buena Colts and the Douglas Bulldogs boys soccer teams were notified Tuesday they will each be hosting a state play-in match on Thursday, Feb. 9.Buena, 9-5-1 overall, 4-1-1 and champions of the 5A Sonoran Region, will host Phoenix Metro Tech High School, 10-7-1, 4-2 in their 5A Metro Region, at 6 p.m. at Ensign Field.Douglas, 9-8 overall, 3-2 in the 4A Gila Region, will host Estrella Foothills of Laveen, 7-6-2 and 2-3 in the 4A West Valley Region, at 6 p.m. at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas.Ticket prices for state games will increase to $10 for adults and $5 for students with ID. Children younger than 5 will be admitted free providing they are accompanied by an adult.Ticket sales for all AIA state championship events will be conducted digitally. Tickets can be ordered online through the association’s official partner GoFan. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man sentenced to more than 40 years for attempted murder of co-worker Buena High faces lockdown Monday morning McIntyre announces plans to stay in county attorney position following DUI charge New attorney advises supervisors on Marra letter Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border Urban camper caught between state, Sierra Vista law County to pay $88,414 for Crosby, Judd attorney fees Sierra Vista JP will decide where McIntyre's case should be tried Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Man sentenced to more than 40 years for attempted murder of co-worker Buena High faces lockdown Monday morning McIntyre announces plans to stay in county attorney position following DUI charge New attorney advises supervisors on Marra letter Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Local water authorities talk groundwater management strategies Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border Urban camper caught between state, Sierra Vista law County to pay $88,414 for Crosby, Judd attorney fees Sierra Vista JP will decide where McIntyre's case should be tried COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
