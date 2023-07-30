Buena, Douglas to start football practice Monday By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena and Douglas highs will hold their first official football practices of the season on Monday, July 31, at their fields in Sierra Vista and Douglas.Players for both schools were issued their practice gear last week as the first couple of days of practice will be with helmets only before moving into pads and beginning full contact.Both schools have been busy during the summer, working on their offensive and defensive formations.According to Douglas coach Hunter Long, the Bulldogs will not have a preseason scrimmage but will have a couple of Black versus Gold intersquad scrimmages.The Colts will scrimmage Rio Rico at Rio Rico at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.Buena and Douglas kick off their respective seasons Friday, Aug. 25.The Bulldogs will be at American Leadership Academy–Ironwood in Queen Creek while the Colts will be at home hosting Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax.With Buena and Douglas beginning Monday, all eight Cochise County high schools have begun practicing. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology School Systems Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fire consumes buildings on West End; cause being investigated Illusions Boutique in Douglas relocates down the street County back in court over mail-in election for jail district ADOT to hold meeting on Douglas port of entry road A 100 years young for one of the Greatest Generation’s best SSVEC responds to Hobbs' call on heat-wave planning Red Dead Redemption descends into Tombstone Willcox All-Stars eliminated from West Regional in 8-4 loss to Northern California Single vehicle rollover on State Route 80 leaves woman dead; search ongoing for driver who fled the scene Douglas Education Council receives 150 children’s books from the city of Douglas Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Fire consumes buildings on West End; cause being investigated Illusions Boutique in Douglas relocates down the street County back in court over mail-in election for jail district ADOT to hold meeting on Douglas port of entry road A 100 years young for one of the Greatest Generation’s best SSVEC responds to Hobbs' call on heat-wave planning Red Dead Redemption descends into Tombstone Willcox All-Stars eliminated from West Regional in 8-4 loss to Northern California Single vehicle rollover on State Route 80 leaves woman dead; search ongoing for driver who fled the scene Douglas Education Council receives 150 children’s books from the city of Douglas COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
