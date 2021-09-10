SIERRA VISTA — It was a sad day in Sierra Vista as the Colts fell 34-7 to Cienega in its home opener on Friday, September 10 at Loveless Stadium.

With the loss, Buena falls to 1-1 this season.

Meanwhile, Cienega improves to 1-1 after dropping its opener 49-6 to Sunrise Mountain.

Next up for the Colts is a bye week to rest up.

Following the bye week, Buena travels to Tucson to take on Sunnyside High on Friday, September, 24.

