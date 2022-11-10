Buena ends season with 15-6 win over Ironwood Ridge Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buena Colts ended their high school football season Thursday night with a 15-6 road win over the Oro Valley Nighthawks.The win gives Buena a 7-3 record overall, 5-3 in conference, 3-2 in the 5A South where the Colts finished in third place behind Vall Cienega and Desert View.Cienega is the region champion.Buena scored all 15 of its points in the second quarter taking a 15-0 lead at the half.A Colt fumble in the fourth was scooped up by the Nighthawks and returned for a touchdown making the score 15-6. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buena Colts Football Season Sport American Football Nighthawk Fumble Win High School Oro Valley Vall Cienega Champion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two local men die in single-vehicle rollover crash McCaa’s projected win in SV mayoral race fulfills boyhood prophecy Lake, other candidates make impromptu visit to Cochise County Judge rules no hand count in Cochise County Remembering Bob Strain: A public servant who helped put Sierra Vista on the map McCaa holds lead in 3-way SV mayor’s race Four local families adopt youngsters during National Adoption Day Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Attorney Joel Larson leads in Cochise County Superior Court race County to appeal ruling against ballot hand count Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 50 min ago 0 Most Popular Two local men die in single-vehicle rollover crash McCaa’s projected win in SV mayoral race fulfills boyhood prophecy Lake, other candidates make impromptu visit to Cochise County Judge rules no hand count in Cochise County Remembering Bob Strain: A public servant who helped put Sierra Vista on the map McCaa holds lead in 3-way SV mayor’s race Four local families adopt youngsters during National Adoption Day Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Attorney Joel Larson leads in Cochise County Superior Court race County to appeal ruling against ballot hand count COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
