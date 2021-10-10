SIERRA VISTA — It was another unfortunate night for Buena High football as the Colts fell to Casa Grande 42-7, dropping their record to 1-4.
Buena freshman Nash Moore led the Colts’ passing attack, going 5-for-9 for 63 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
“I am proud of Moore, he is getting better weekly and he made some throws tonight,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said.
Casa Grande kept its undefeated season going, improving to 6-0.
“It is a really good win to get heading into regional play because Buena is a tough team,” Casa Grande coach Jake Barro said.
The Cougars are 2-0 in the conference, good for first place in the 4A Kino Region.
“Being 6-0 headed into regional play is a good spot to be in but to battle adversity and get a win versus a good program like Buena is great,” Barro said. “I think we are very mentally tough and when it comes to making a deep playoff run, toughness is key.”
Casa Grande jumped out to an early lead when Angel Flores found Deandray Kelly for a 54-yard touchdown with 10:07 left in the first quarter.
After a Buena three-and-out on its first possession, the Cougars drove deep into Buena territory, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run by Flores, extending Casa Grande’s lead to 14-0.
Flores and Kelly hooked up once again in the quarter on a touchdown pass of 22 yards, giving the Cougars a 21-0 lead to end the first.
Neither Buena nor Casa Grande scored in the second.
Flores found his flow again in the third when he found Isaac Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
The Flores-to-Kelly tandem struck again in the third, this time on a 23-yard touchdown, giving Casa Grande a 35-0 lead.
Buena would score its only points of the night in the fourth quarter when Moore hit senior receiver Rashaud Armstrong for a 26-yard touchdown.
Casa Grande capped off the scoring as Flores found Kelly for a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Buena’s offense struggled, accumulating only 220 yards.
According to Barro, the Cougars generally do a solid job of playing gap defense.
“We could have played better, I believe we have in past games,” he said. “We did not give up a lot of big plays, which is key for us.”
When asked who woudl receive the game ball, Barro had to take a second.
“That is a really good question,” he said. “I would have to give it to Angel Flores for making timely plays and escaping sacks tonight. I would definitely have to give it to him for making great throws and running the offense well.”
Colts freshman Andres Bonilla paced the ground attack on 12 carries for 69 yards.
“Bonilla ran the ball hard and well like he has for us all season,” Thomas said.
The Colts travel to Tucson to meet Cholla, Friday, Oct. 15. Casa Grande hosts Tucson Sahuaro the same day.
