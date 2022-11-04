Buena's postseason playoff hopes took a serious hit Friday as the Desert View Jaguars overcame a 12-point first half deficit and left with a 43-28 win on what was Senior Night at Buena High School.

The Desert View win, combined with Marana Mountain View's win over Cienega, creates a three-way tie for first between these three teams who are all 3-1 in region while Buena drops to 2-2.

