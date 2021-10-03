SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts returned to the gridiron Friday, hosting Phoenix Mountain Pointe and lost 68-26.
Buena (1-3) has lost three in a row.
“We fought but could not stop the inside or outside runs,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “We played a good 6A team and we put up points but just not enough.”
Mountain Pointe took an early lead after a Colts fumble and found the end zone on a rushing touchdown . After converting the two-point conversion, the Pride led 8-0 with 8:04 remaining in the first quarter.
Buena’s ensuing drive stalled and Mountain Pointe marched the ball back down the field and scored a on n Chris Arviso pass to Jordan Huff and converted the 2-point conversion again to lead 16-0 with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.
The Pride kept its momentum going in the second quarter, extending its lead to 24-0.
Mountain Pointe registered another touchdown on a Cam Gillum rushing score and the Pride lead ballooned to 32-0 at the half.
Pride running back Amire Williams reached the end zone next for Mountain Pointe, increasing the lead to 38-0.
Buena scored in the third quarter when quarterback Nash Moore completed a 45-yard pass to Rashaud Armstrong for a touchdown. After the Colts hit the extra point, Mountain Pointe led 38-7.
“Proud of Moore, who is getting better weekly and threw the ball better tonight,” Thomas said.
Mountain Pointe responded with Arviso’s long pass to Amier Boyd-Matthews that placed the ball at the on the 1-yard line.
Cam Gillum ran the ball in and Mountain Pointe converted the two-point conversion, increasing the lead to 46-7.
Colts freshman running back Andres Bonilla scored on the next drive from 31 yards out and Buena missed the extra point, cutting the deficit to 46-13.
“I am also proud of Bonilla who ran the ball hard and well including a hard-fought rushing touchdown,” Thomas stated.
Williams had a 20-yard TD run to increase Mountain Pointe’s lead to 54-13.
Buena receiver Keyan Taylor responded with a 4-yard touchdown run and the Colts cut the Pride’s lead to 54-19.
Another Williams touchdown and failed Mountain Pointe 2-point conversion gave the Pride a 60-19 lead.
Colts running back Jehlani Brown scored from 4 yards out, but Mountain Pointe running back Randle Parker capped off the scoring with a 19-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion sealed made the final score 68-26.
“Players on each side of the ball played very well and fought for four quarters,” Thomas said. “On defense, Harris and Will Stemler played very tough all night and both came away with interceptions.”
On Oct. 8 the Colts host Casa Grande (5-0), which thumped Douglas 54-7 on Thursday.
“We will get better and do better week by week, I saw a lot of good things from the team,” Thomas said.
