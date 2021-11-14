SIERRA VISTA — It was a bittersweet night in Sierra Vista with the Buena Colts celebrating Senior Night to cap off their regular season, which ended in a 28-21 loss to the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions at Loveless Stadium.
Prior to the game, Buena honored its 24 seniors: Rashaud Armstrong, Jelani Brown, Daniel Coronado, David Coronado, Austin Cox, Jalen Everette, Rhubin Harris, Jaylen McCall, Ivory McFadden, Hunter McLaughlin, Davonte Mims, Isaiah Ortega, Jon Parsons, Lorenzo Pizano, Julia Priest, Brett Pritchard, Brett Santa Maria, Luke Serna, William Stemler, Jadon Steward, Andre Stewart, Keyon Taylor, Austin Tiburcio and Joseph Wallace.
“A lot of the seniors have been on varsity the past three years and have been big components to this program,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “They all will be missed.”
Mountain View took the lead on the first possession of the game when quarterback Josh Roman went deep to Dillon Arvayo for a 67-yard touchdown.
Buena responded on the ensuing drive when Taylor connected with Armstrong, setting up the Colts at Mountain View’s 10-yard line. Buena scored on the next play when Brown carried the ball into the end zone, giving the Colts a 7-6 lead thanks to Benjamin Marturello’s successful extra point.
Mountain View responded on the following drive when Roman found Arvayo for a 12-yard touchdown and a 13-7 lead.
The Colts were intercepted on the next possession and trailed 13-7 at halftime.
The third quarter started off slowly with both teams trading punts.
Mountain View extended its lead to 20-7 when Devon Sanchez ran it into the end zone for what would be the lone points of the quarter as Buena trailed 20-7 going into the fourth.
After a quarterback switch, Colts freshman Nash Moore connected with Armstrong for a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the Mountain Lions’ lead to 20-14.
With seven minutes remaining, Buena took a 21-20 lead.
Mountain View responded with Roman hitting Arvayo from 10 yards out for a score and then successfully completed the 2-point conversion to make the score 28-21. Mountain View held on for the win.
“I think with the season going the way it did, the kids showed how resilient they were when things got tough,” Thomas said. “I think it is hard for high school kids to be disciplined because they still arrived at 6 a.m. for weightlifting and held each other accountable.”
Buena (2-7 overall, 1-3 in 5A Southern Region) ends the season on a three-game losing streak.
“Although we had 24 seniors, we did not have a lot of varsity experience,” Thomas said. “ Our playmakers had experience but a lot of our lower-level guys had a short JV season last year and were very young.”
Despite not qualifying for the playoffs, the Colts could see some all-region team mention.
“I think William Stemler is the best defensive player in the region,” Thomas said. “Rhubin Harris at linebacker along with linemen Jaden Stewart and Andre Stewart should also make the list in some capacity.”
