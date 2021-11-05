If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX — The Class 5A state volleyball play-in tournament began on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with Buena High School falling 3-0 to Phoenix Paradise Valley.
Paradise Valley took the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-13. The Colts battled but fell 25-17 in the third set.
Buena finished the regular season 20-12, 6-2 in the 5A Southern Region.
While it was the last game for some Colts, the mark they left at Buena will live on.
“I think this senior class has left a legacy of changing the culture and expectations of Buena volleyball,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel said. “They came in and bought into the expectations, and it’s shown in the progress they have made.”
Despite losing multiple key players to graduation, all is not lost for the Colts.
“We have a bright future, half of our team is returning next season and they are all eager to get better,” McDaniel said. “We also have some great players coming up through the program as well.”
Some will make an impact next season and others the season after.
For McDaniel, it was quite a year.
“I enjoyed my first season as a head coach, there are things we will continue to do and things we will change for next season.” she said. “Being on campus at Buena during the school day has really helped, and I know the athletes have enjoyed that as well.”
Though Cochise County is not a major population area, Buena has its own talent brewing.
“I think what makes Buena volleyball unique is that we have talent and can be successful even being from a ‘small’ town,’ McDaniel said. “I think we surprise some schools in how our program is improving.”
The Colts were well represented in the regional awards. Senior Emileigh Furry is the 5A Southern Offensive Player of the Year and made first team all-region.
Senior Britney Comolli earned first team honors while Jaden Walker, Miranda Ruiz and Schade Smith were each on the second team.
