TUCSON — The Buena Colts traveled to Tucson Friday to face the Salpointe Catholic Lancers and were defeated 45-7.
“We have to play as a team and that means block, swarm to the ball and tackle,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said.
After the teams traded punts to start the game, Salpointe quarterback and former University of Arizona commit Treyson Bourguet, who now is likely headed to Brigham Young University, found Dylan Dreiss for a Lancers’ touchdown. With the successful extra point, Salpointe led 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession the Colts drove into Salpointe territory but a missed field goal.
In the second quarter Salpointe drove back into Colts territory. Anthony Wilhite ran the ball into the end zone for Salpointe, padding the Lancers’ lead to 14-0.
Buena could not get anything going on its next offensive possession and had to punt back to the Lancers.
The scoring continued for Salpointe when Bourguet found Bryce Robinson for another TD strike, extending the Lancers’ lead to 21-0.
Buena quarterback Jalen Everette was intercepted on the next posession. Then Bourguet found Dreiss again for a touchdown. making the score 28-0.
Buena scored on its next possession when Everette found Keyon Taylor for a 36-yard TD pass, making the score 28-7.
he Lancers connected on a field goal before the half ended, making the score 31-7.
Bourguet picked up where he left off in the third quarter, connecting with Dreiss for another score.
Buena tried to get something going on its next possession but was forced to punt.
Bourguet then found Jaxon Banhie in the end zone to cap off the scoring at 45-7.
Everette completed 5-of-12 passes for 84 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Colts running back Austin Cox carried the ball 17 times for 63 yards. William Stemler caught one pass for 52 yards.
Buena returns to the gridiron on Friday, Nov. 5, against Desert View. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Our region is tough but if we execute with our guys, I think we can win that game,” Thomas said.
Senior Night for the Colts is on Friday, Nov. 12, against Marana Mountain View.
