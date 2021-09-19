If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — With the end of September near, the Buena cross country team is hitting its stride.
“One thing we have emphasized this week is getting nine guys that can work with each other and stay within a minute of each other,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said.
The Colts competed in the Fountain Hills Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 8. Eighty-four teams were entered, with Flagstaff leading the way with 147 points.
Tucson Salpointe Catholic placed second with 177 and Chandler Hamilton rounded out the top three at 230.
Buena was 14th with 466.
“Deep down I was hoping we would place in the top 10 because I believe we are capable, but it is only September,” Bristow said. “It was our first real test and we beat some good teams and did a pretty solid job.”
A reported 359 racers participated at the varsity level with Buena senior Sebastian Ramsey placing 58th in 16:50.
Junior Sam Roark finished 65th in 17 minutes on the dot, while freshman Nick Hiser placed 97th in 17:29.
Sophomore Gabe Cummins placed 136th in 18:06 with senior Ethan Rodriguez placing 150th in 18:16.
Sophomores Sam Sieler, 241st (19:49), and Marco Hernandez 243rd (19:50) rounded out Buena’s performances.
Sophomore Emma Donohue, Buena’s lone female runner, has been cleared to train without restrictions.
“I plan on racing her next week, she had a bit of discomfort today so we held her back a little,” Bristow commented. “We held her out of the workout but she is progressing very well.”
Buena competes again on Wednesday, Sept. 22, hosting Tucson Sahuaro and Oro Valley Canyon del Oro. The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30.
“Practice has been well, it has been a time to rest and recover and we will race next week,” Bristow said. “We assessed how we raced at Fountain Hills and this week we worked on getting out to a better start.”
Saturday, Oct. 9, the Colts will host the Rattler Invitational, honoring the late Buena coach Richard Haines.
“In October we have a stretch of three races in a row, starting with the Rattler on the ninth that will really test us,” Bristow said. “Last week we started working on faster drills but physiologically that does not kick in for another couple of weeks.”
