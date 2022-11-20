SIERRA VISTA — At the Buena Colts postseason football banquet Thursday at Buena High School, head football coach Joe Thomas announced that nine of his players received first team honors, three second team honors and 12 honorable mention honors.

Making the 5A Southern Region first team were Andres Bonilla, running back; Trevor Rudolph, offensive lineman; Charlie Price, offensive flex; To’Afaiaoalii Fruean and Hunter Haymore, defensive linemen; Maddox Cox and Anthony Tiburcio, linebacker; Adrian Bonilla, defensive back; and Aliaz Dyson, punt returner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments