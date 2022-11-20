SIERRA VISTA — At the Buena Colts postseason football banquet Thursday at Buena High School, head football coach Joe Thomas announced that nine of his players received first team honors, three second team honors and 12 honorable mention honors.
Making the 5A Southern Region first team were Andres Bonilla, running back; Trevor Rudolph, offensive lineman; Charlie Price, offensive flex; To’Afaiaoalii Fruean and Hunter Haymore, defensive linemen; Maddox Cox and Anthony Tiburcio, linebacker; Adrian Bonilla, defensive back; and Aliaz Dyson, punt returner.
Second team honors went to Emmanuel Bocharski, offensive lineman; Jayden Thomas, defensive back; and Benjamin Marturello, place kicker.
Honorable mention went to Nash Moore, quarterback; Simon Peter Johnson, wide receiver; Dallin Coronado, tight end/defensive end; Daniel Bohlen, running back/linebacker; Braden Hall, linebacker; Spencer Carter, defensive back; Luis Stewart, defensive end; Shawn Bookman, Bryson Harris and Bryce Davis, offensive linemen; and Eli Stewart offensive/defensive linemen.
Vail Cienega’s Justin Argraves was named the region coach of the year, Sean Sierra of Tucson Desert View the region defensive player of the year, Josh Roman of Marana Mountain View the offensive player of the year and Justin Bucio of Desert View was the player of the year.
Buena was 7-3 this past season, 5-3 in conference, 3-2 in region, finishing in third place behind Desert View and Cienega.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.