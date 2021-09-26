If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Buena was on the road against Sunnyside High and fell 41-24 on Friday.
Buena drops to 1-2 while Sunnyside improves to 3-1.
“We just are not protecting the ball, there are plays that are there but we are not making good decisions,” Buena coach Joe Thomas stated. “We had some passes completed and then we screw up so we have to focus on staying consistent. They did not run anything that we have not seen, but our lack of discipline defensively is what did us in.”
The Blue Devils took an early 6-0 lead when quarterback Deion Conde completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Armando Guzman.
After Buena failed to keep its drive going, Sunnyside drove down the field and scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Conde to Samario Garcia for a 13-0 lead.
Buena managed to take the ball into Sunnyside’s red zone on the next drive but turned the ball over on downs.
On the next possession, Blue Devils running back Nycholas Mcdaniel sped 74 yards for a touchdown, giving Sunnyside a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Colts drove down the field early in the second quarter, capping it off with a Keyon Taylor 23-yard touchdown pass to Andres Bonilla, cutting the lead to 20-7.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Colts one last red zone opportunity before halftime.
Buena kicker Lorenzo Pizano hit a 28-yard field goal and at halftime Sunnyside led 20-10.
Buena started the second half on a sour note when Nash Moore’s pass was picked off and returned 22 yards by Armando Guzman for a score and a 27-0 Sunnyside lead.
The Colts answered when Jelani Brown rushed 38 yards for a touchdown, closing the gap to 27-17.
Conde found Guzman for a 20-yard touchdown before quarter’s end. Heading into the fourth quarter, Sunnyside led 34-17.
Buena responded on Brown’s a 15-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the Blue Devils’ lead to 34-24.
Sunnyside capped off the scoring in the fourth when Conte completed a 19-yard pass to Mcdaniel, making the score 41-24.
After a failed Buena drive, Sunnyside ran out the clock.
Colts freshman Moore completed 6-of-19 passes for 68 yards. Brown carried the ball 19 times for 112 yards.
“He was hurt during the first game and limited during the second but he came out today and made some nice runs,” Thomas said about Brown. “I would give the game ball to Jehlani for running hard and making big plays.
The Colts are back in action Friday, Oct. 1, hosting Phoenix Mountain Point. Buena’s homecoming is Friday, Oct. 22, vs Tucson Flowing Wells.
