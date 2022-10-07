Buena's non-conference football game with the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars that was scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for noon Saturday after heavy rain and lightning made the field conditions at Buena's Loveless Stadium unsafe.
Rain began falling shortly before kickoff and went from a soft drizzle into a heavy downpour in a matter of minutes.
Rain also fell in Tombstone where the Yellow Jackets were hosting the Bisbee Pumas on homecoming night. The rain there was not as heavy as it was in Sierra Vista and both teams were able to get the region game in with Bisbee coming away with a 30-16 win.
Bisbee led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and 16-8 at the half. The Pumas scored twice in the second half taking a 30-8 lead.
Tombstone was stymied by four turnovers.
Benson was in Thatcher for a 3A showdown with the Eagles who were ranked No. 1 in the state. This game was all Thatcher who shutout the Bobcats 51-0.
The Douglas Bulldogs headed to the Phoenix area to take on the Carl Hayden Falcons where they ended up falling 36-19 suffering their second straight loss.
On Thursday, St. David shutout Fort Thomas 29-0. This game was played with a running clock from just after St. David scored its first TD of the game and then stopped at halftime due to inclement weather.
