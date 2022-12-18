SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts’ varsity girls’ basketball team hosted the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila region on Wednesday, December 14, and fell 69-52.
The Bulldogs took the first quarter lead 22-15, going into halftime up 30-25. Douglas continued through the second half increasing their lead to 51-43 in the third and finishing the fourth quarter outscoring the Colts 18-9 to take the non-conference victory.
“We played the first three quarters really hard; we’ve been working on defense and better defensive principles, and I watched it happen in the first three quarters,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “Douglas had a couple good steals in the end to put them up with some easy buckets and that’s where the separation of points happened super-fast.
“It’s good to see how hard we played. As a coach, I will continue to be a positive influence and keep pushing them to improve. I’m proud of our girls for working through the hard; losses are tough, but they come to practice with good positive attitudes, and they keep working to improve and get better — that’s what it’s about, that’s what life is all about.”
Leading the Colts on the scoreboard were sophomore London Richardson with 16 points that included four 3-pointers, junior Grace Hohman with 14 points, senior Jaden Walker with eight points, and senior Jazlyn Morales with seven points. Buena made 14 2-point and six 3-point shots and went six for 13 from the free throw line.
Leading the Bulldogs on the scoreboard were senior Karolina Padilla with 31 points, sophomores Keyra Espinosa and Evelyn Gonzalez with eight points each, senior Kyrie Watson with six points, and junior Corazon Santana with five points. Douglas made 20 2-point and eight 3-point shots and went five for 14 from the free throw line.
Buena and Douglas will both be competing in the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout on Wednesday and Thursday, December 28-29.
