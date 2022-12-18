SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts’ varsity girls’ basketball team hosted the Douglas Bulldogs of the 4A Gila region on Wednesday, December 14, and fell 69-52.

The Bulldogs took the first quarter lead 22-15, going into halftime up 30-25. Douglas continued through the second half increasing their lead to 51-43 in the third and finishing the fourth quarter outscoring the Colts 18-9 to take the non-conference victory.

