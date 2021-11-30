Purchase Access

TUCSON — The Buena Colts girls basketball team kicked off its season on the road, losing 51-35 to Flowing Wells.

Colts senior Alani Encinas led the team in scoring with 11 points, while Gabriella Hohman added four and Khalieca Prescott chipped in three.

“Alani is again showing her talent as one of the best players in the region,” coach Thomas Valenzuela said.

Nine different Colts scored on Monday.

“We will rely on a lot of players so the reserves also have a critical role to play on this team,” Valenzuela said.

Flowing Wells freshman Nevaeh Urenda led all scorers with 17 points and had seven rebounds.

It was a tightly-contested match early on with the Caballeros leading 14-10 after one quarter.

Flowing Wells extended the lead in the second quarter and led 30-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Flowing Wells started to distance itself from Buena and increased the lead to double digits.

“Defense is something we emphasize heavily,” Valenzuela said. “We want to be a defensive team, and a primary focus for us is limiting the amount of points for good teams.”

The Colts fought hard to come back, but were unable to make up the deficit.

The Colts are on the road Friday, Dec. 3, to face the 5-3 Gilbert Tigers. The Colts' home opener is Tuesday, Dec. 7, against the Marana Tigers. Tipoff for both games is 7 p.m.

