On Dec. 28-29, the Buena Colts’ girls basketball team traveled to Tucson for the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout.
The Colts finished with a 2-2 record.
“I saw such a huge improvement over the Christmas break,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said, “in their hard work, desire to get better, and positive attitudes. I can see, and they can see, how these carry over from practices to actual games. Their perseverance will pay off.
“As we continue to play better defense, it creates open ball movement on offense. We have to continue to get and stay in shape so that we can progress the ball forward through playing steady, consistent defense. Good things are going to continue to happen.”
In their final game of the invitational, on Thursday, Dec. 29, Buena took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro of the 4A Kino Region. The Colts led 20-17 at the half and defeated the Dorados 47-24.
Senior guard Jaden Walker led the Colts with 14 points, followed by sophomore guard Areli Encinas with eight, sophomore guard London Richardson with seven, and sophomore guard Mya Naylor and freshman forward Kalel Palacios with six points each.
Earlier in the day, Buena faced off against the Maricopa Rams of the 6A West Valley Region. Taking a 25-23 lead at the half, the Colts outscored the Rams 36-24 in the second half to take the 61-47 victory.
Richardson led with 14 points followed by Palacios with 11, junior guard Grace Hohman with nine, Walker with seven, senior guard Annette Herrera with six, and Encinas with five.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Colts completed lost to the Rio Rico Hawks of the 4A Gila Region. The Hawks led 31-23 at the half and were able to hold Buena off and take the game 53-41.
Leading Buena were Hohman with 15 points, Walker with 12 and Encinas with five.
Buena started their invitational play earlier that day against the Tucson Pueblo Warriors of the 4A Kino Region. The Warriors finished the first quarter up 33-9, extending their lead to 58-20 at the half. Pueblo added 23 in the second half to the Colts 16 to take the win over Buena 81-36.
Hohman led the Colts with 10 points followed by Richardson with seven, Herrera with six and Walker with five.
The Colts will travel to Thatcher on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to take on the Eagles of the 3A South Region; they host the Vail Cienega Bobcats in a 5A Sonoran Region game Friday, Jan. 6.
