SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls basketball team ended the season on Thursday, Feb. 2, with a 55-11 5A Sonoran Region victory over the Desert View Jaguars in Tucson.

The Colts took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, doubling their score in the second quarter to go into halftime 30-10. Buena outsocred the Jaguars 26-1 in the second half.

