SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls basketball team ended the season on Thursday, Feb. 2, with a 55-11 5A Sonoran Region victory over the Desert View Jaguars in Tucson.
The Colts took a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, doubling their score in the second quarter to go into halftime 30-10. Buena outsocred the Jaguars 26-1 in the second half.
Leading the Colts were senior Jaden Walker with 17 points, senior Annette Herrera with 13 points and senior Celeste Rice with 11 points.
On Tuesday Feb. 1, the Colts hosted a region game against the Nogales Apaches. Nogales took a 46-7 first half lead and cruised to a 62-16 victory.
The Colts finished their season 4-14 overall, 3-6 in the 5A conference and 3-3 for third place in the 5A Sonoran Region.
“This was a tough season but it was also really educational for me as a coach, learning through the hard to figure out how to motivate and how to help our kids win games,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said.
“Bringing a positive light to our players’ lives is what I was trying to do, win or lose I felt that my purpose was just to help them get through the hard and find good in the hard moments — and I think we did that; to help them all grow individually, not just in basketball but also in their own lives.”
Haymore and her athletes are looking forward to playing in the offseason and running summer camps/clinics to help them prepare for their 2023-24 season.
“The more they play and the more experience they have around the sport of basketball, the better they will get.” Haymore said. “My job now in the offseason is to give them as many opportunities to play basketball as possible.
“I told our players after our final home game of the season that I hope that they know and learned that they will always have someone in their corner, someone who wants them to be a positive light in this world.”
That was important to me to tell them because there is always going to be the hard and tough in life, just like in our games, but it’s how and what we do to deal with it that will show our true character. Each of these girls definitely has a good character and always worked hard to improve.
“I’m also grateful to our graduating seniors whose dedication and hard work this season is helping to build our future program. I’m just proud of all our athletes.”
