TUCSON— The Buena Colts girls basketball team participated in the Flowing Wells Shootout Girls Basketball Tournament Dec. 28-29 and won one of four games.
The Colts look to gear up for a state playoff run.
“Over the break we have emphasized running a motion offense, dribbling and passing the ball,” new Buena coach Leah Haymore said.
Haymore replaced Thomas Valenzuela as the Colts head coach early in December.
“I think it was hard on the girls at first because the girls had two different changes, but I think they are starting to come around,” Haymore said. “I have coached every game except the first game.”
Buena assistant principal Cole Colvin took over as head coach briefly before the head coaching job was given to Haymore.
“After a week or two of practice, the school decided that I knew enough to not have Colvin there,” Haymore said.
Colts senior and Portland State commit Alani Encinas leads the Colts, averaging 21 points per game. Earlier this season, the Buena senior converted seven 3-pointers and poured in 35 points when the Colts beat Tucson Pueblo 55-48 at Pueblo.
“I have five seniors that really understand the game and have done an admirable job at leading the younger girls,” Haymore said.
Senior Khalieca Prescott is second on the team in scoring with 11 points; Julia Jenkins averages 10.
“We have three girls averaging double-digits, so to me that speaks volumes of their talent,” Haymore said. “Those three are obviously very good but I also think we are very well-rounded as a team.”
At the Flowing Wells Shootout, Buena won its first game, beating Kofa 61-45 before losing the next three.
One of those losses was to Flowing Wells, 61-56.
“We were winning for most of the game and lost in the last two minutes, so I thought it was great we competed with one of the region’s top teams,” Haymore said. “Flowing Wells is predicted to take state this season so us competing that hard was a good sign.”
The Colts fell to Tucson Rincon/University High 36-33 before closing out the tournament with a 42-29 loss to Nogales.
Buena is 5-3 overall, 1-1 in the 5A Southern Region.
“Right now, we are standing at No. 2 in the region, but the girls know I expect us to win the 5A south,” Haymore said. “I think we can take the region and compete for state.”
Vail Cienega leads the region with a 2-0 record.
“We are focusing more on a transition game rather than a halfcourt offense, which is contrary to how Buena had been playing,” Haymore said.
Next up for the Colts is a match against Sunnyside on Jan. 4 in Tucson.
Buena’s next home game is Thursday, Jan. 6, against Nogales at 6 p.m.
“Encinas sprained her ankle before the Nogales game and was unable to play, so I believe the outcome will be different the next time we play the Apaches,” Haymore said. “I gave the girls the weekend off, so I am hoping Alani is back on the court by next week. She was walking on it so hopefully Alani can tape it up by Tuesday and get back at it. It was a blessing she was wearing her ankle braces.”
