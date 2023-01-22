The Buena Colts girls basketball team suffered three tough losses, falling to the Nogales Apaches in a 5A Sonoran Region game, the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars of the 4A Kino Region and the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks of the 5A Southern Region.
“One of the things we are working on is how we react to pressure,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “We sometimes struggle with full court pressure, so we’ve been working on getting the ball through on offense and keeping it under control. We actually applied that in our Nogales game, and it worked really, really well — we only had a couple turnovers against their full court press which to me is a huge growth.”
On Friday, Jan. 20, Buena traveled to Tucson to take on the Sahuaro Cougars and lost 75-31.
The Colts traveled to Nogales for a region game against the first-place on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Apaches took a 15-3 first quarter lead, 29-10 to end the first half. In the second half the Apaches outscored the Colts 25-12 to win 54-22.
Leading the Colts were senior Jaden Walker and sophomore London Richardson with six points each.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Colts traveled to Tucson to take on the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks. The Nighthawks led 14-9 in the first quarter, 34-17 going into the half. In the second half the Nighthawks outscored the Colts 28-24 for a 62-41 victory.
The Colts were led by junior Grace Hohman with 14 points, Walker with 11 and Richardson with five.
“It’s definitely hard to lose, so staying up with a positive attitude as a team and as individuals helps everyone learn and grow together,” Haymore said.
The Colts, 1-1 and in second place in the 5A Sonoran Region and 1-12 overall, will host the Tucson Desert View Jaguars in a region game Monday, Jan. 23.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, they will host the Tucson Sabino Sabercats in a 5A Sonoran game.
