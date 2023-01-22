The Buena Colts girls basketball team suffered three tough losses, falling to the Nogales Apaches in a 5A Sonoran Region game, the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars of the 4A Kino Region and the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks of the 5A Southern Region.

“One of the things we are working on is how we react to pressure,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “We sometimes struggle with full court pressure, so we’ve been working on getting the ball through on offense and keeping it under control. We actually applied that in our Nogales game, and it worked really, really well — we only had a couple turnovers against their full court press which to me is a huge growth.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments