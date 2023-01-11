SIERRA VISTA − The Buena girls basketball team won their 5A Sonoran Region opener at home on Friday, Jan. 6, beating Vail Cienega 58-52 in overtime.

The Colts took control in the first half, outscoring the Bobcats 14-10 in the first quarter and 15-12 in the second to lead 29-22 at halftime. Buena was outscored 18-7 in the third and trailed 40-36 going into the final quarter. The Colts outscored the Bobcats 13-9 to tie the game at 49 and locked up the victory in overtime, scoring 9 points to the Bobcats 3.

