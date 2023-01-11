SIERRA VISTA − The Buena girls basketball team won their 5A Sonoran Region opener at home on Friday, Jan. 6, beating Vail Cienega 58-52 in overtime.
The Colts took control in the first half, outscoring the Bobcats 14-10 in the first quarter and 15-12 in the second to lead 29-22 at halftime. Buena was outscored 18-7 in the third and trailed 40-36 going into the final quarter. The Colts outscored the Bobcats 13-9 to tie the game at 49 and locked up the victory in overtime, scoring 9 points to the Bobcats 3.
Leading the Colts were senior Jaden Walker with 16 points, sophomore London Richardson with 15 points and junior Grace Hohman with 14 points.
“We played phenomenal defense,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “It was really good to see the fight and the fire in them; they never quit – they really wanted to win. Even in the third quarter when we struggled, we still had lots of stops defensively. We just kept progressing. I’m super proud of our girls.
“We also had a great turnout; the crowd was so into the game. The community involvement and support was so good to see and it was such a good feeling; it was just a great environment, a great evening. Our girls are working extra hard because they know we are into regional play, and we have the ability to win our region. We definitely have a big goal to work toward.”
The Colts will host Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.