The Buena Colts’ varsity girls’ basketball team went 2-1 for their weeks’ competition, defeating the Desert View Jaguars and the Sabino Sabercats while falling to the Cienega Bobcats.
On Thursday, January 26, the Colts traveled to Vail to take on the Cienega Bobcats in 5A Sonoran regional competition and lost 41-28. The first half had Cienega leading 18-16; in the third quarter the Bobcats extending their lead with 16 points to the Colts seven to go up 34-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Leading the Colts on the scoreboard were senior Jaden Walker with 11 points and junior Kamaile Kerr with 10.
“It was a back-and-forth defensive battle,” Buena’s varsity coach Leah Haymore said. “Both teams played so hard; it was good basketball. It’s good to see that you can work hard and still lose but still feel good about your performance.”
The Colts hosted the Sabino Sabercats of the 3A South region on Tuesday, January 24. Leading 29-16 at the end of the first half, the Colts went on to take their home court victory 57-24.
The Colts were led by Walker with 15 points, freshman Kalel Palacios with 10, and Kerr and sophomore Arceli Encinas with eight each. Buena went 14 for 15 from the free throw line.
“Everyone did everything I asked of them; I’m proud of how they handled the game,” Haymore said. “We had our freshmen and sophomores in for the entire fourth quarter to give them varsity experience; they worked really hard.”
Their first game of the week, on Monday, January 23, had Buena hosting the Desert View Jaguars in regional competition. The Colts led 24-6 in the first quarter, 37-10 going into halftime. Adding 19 points to the Jaguars five in the second half, Buena took their home court regional victory 56-15.
Leading the Colts on the scoreboard were Walker with 14 points; sophomore London Richardson with nine, senior Celeste Rice and sophomore Mya Naylor with six each, and Encinas and senior Annette Herrera with five each. Buena made 21 2-point and three 3-point shots and went five for eight from the free throw line.
“Our girls showed a lot of sportsmanship, were very disciplined, listened to what I had to say, and were kind through their play,” Haymore said. “They worked hard and learned from this game.”
Buena, 3-15 overall, 2-5 in conference and 2-2 in region, will finish its season with two regional games. On Tuesday, January 31 they will host the Nogales Apaches. On Friday, February 3 the Colts travel to Tucson to take on the Desert View Jaguars in the final game of the season.
