The Buena Colts’ varsity girls’ basketball team went 2-1 for their weeks’ competition, defeating the Desert View Jaguars and the Sabino Sabercats while falling to the Cienega Bobcats.

On Thursday, January 26, the Colts traveled to Vail to take on the Cienega Bobcats in 5A Sonoran regional competition and lost 41-28. The first half had Cienega leading 18-16; in the third quarter the Bobcats extending their lead with 16 points to the Colts seven to go up 34-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

