SIERRA VISTA − The Buena girls basketball team and coaches have been putting in numerous hours during the offseason preparing for what they believe will be a positive experience.
With the first game days away, the Colts are more than excited to see what their hard work will bring.
“This year we will have a freshman, junior varsity and a varsity team,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “We have 32 players and will run 12 on each team; two of our JV players will be pulled up to varsity for games and two of our freshmen players will be pulled up to the JV for their games. We have four seniors (Celeste Rice, Jaden Walker, Annette Herrera, Jazlyn Morales) and a total of seven returning to our varsity program.
“This year I’m excited that we have two healthy centers who will be a huge asset to our program. I also think that having the 35-second shot clock is definitely going to change the pace of high school basketball; the girls are preparing for a run-and-gun game.
“They’re working hard and this will show as the 35-second clock changes the pace of the game. We are a young team; I also see this as a strong asset to the team this season. This year we have a good balance of skills throughout the team.”
The players look at what they are accomplishing on the court and how it will help them during their season.
“This season I’m most excited about the connections that I have with our team,” said senior center Celeste Rice, who has played basketball for Buena since her freshman year. “I believe that connecting with the girls will help us work better in actual games and having a team bond. We have been working so hard and doing a lot of conditioning to get everyone faster; I know it will pay off in the games.”
This is Haymore’s second year as coach. She competed in volleyball, basketball and softball at St. David, graduating in 2004. She played basketball at Eastern Arizona College for two years and at Western New Mexico University for one year.
Assisting Haymore will be Claudia Bowman and Cheryl Margargee. Newcomer Carly Curtis is the junior varsity coach and Jerica Trejo (also new to the program) will be the freshman coach.
“Coach Curtis has a lot to bring to our program to help our centers get stronger and more aggressive,” Haymore said. “Coach Trejo knows the game and is strong in the fundamentals; she played at Eastern Arizona for one year, so she also has experience at the collegiate level. I think all our assistant coaches will do a phenomenal job.”
The Colts are members of the 5A Sonoran Region that includes the Cienega Bobcats, the Desert View Jaguars and the Nogales Apaches. Last year the Colts finished first in the region at 5-2ww, 6-5 in conference and 11-6 overall. Their season ended in the state playoffs with a loss to Tucson Catalina Foothills.
“Watching the hard work that we put in since preseason and what we are accomplishing at practices, I believe it will be hard to beat us,” Haymore said.
