SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls’ basketball team defeated Nogales 57-55 Friday at Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
Nogales jumped out to an early lead in the first as Buena trailed 18-4 after one quarter.
The Colts cut the deficit to single digits in the second quarter and Nogales led 32-25 at the half.
Buena outscored Nogales 11-4 in the third quarter and the score was tied at 36 entering the fourth.
The Colts defense held strong to post a hard-fought victory.
“The girls listened and quickly learned a new defense at halftime,” Buena interim head coach Leah Haymore said. “Nogales had two really good guards, so we switched to a triangle-and-two to deny their girls ball touches.”
Nogales’ offense scored 23 points in the second half after totaling 32 in the first.
“The girls bought in and came out in the second half with a desire to win and they came through,” Haymore said.
Senior Alani Encinas is still recovering from an ankle injury but still led the Colts with 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting.
Encinas hit four 3-pointers along with four rebounds, three steals and an assist. Khalieca Prescott had eight points and three steals.
“I would give the game ball to Alani offensively and Gabby Hohman defensively,” Haymore said. “Gabby did a phenomenal job at denying their guards the ball which helped us come back in the second half.”
The Colts hope to get Encinas healthy by the time the playoffs start.
“I do not feel like Alani is fully healed from her ankle and she has had some sicknesses over the last few days,” Haymore said. “She was only at one practice this week, so Alani did not start because she still was not feeling the best.”
Encinas wanted to deny the ball on defense.
“I would not let her, so I put her on the block to preserve her energy,” the Buena coach said.
For Haymore, basketball is about teaching.
“I love that basketball teaches life’s principles such as resiliency,” she said. “There are moments of hardness like when we lost the first quarter, but it does not mean the game is over.”
Haymore graduated from St. David in 2004.
“I have a background in physical education and education, so I have taught and coached for years,” Haymore said. “This is my first year at Buena and as a varsity basketball coach.”
Last season, Haymore coached the Tigers softball team to an 11-6 record.
While in high school, she competed in volleyball, basketball and softball.
“I played volleyball for Tylene Miller, softball for Marvin Busby and basketball for Barry Judd,” Haymore said. “In high school, I felt like softball was my best sport, but each sport has its own purpose and I love dual athletes.”
She believes teaching and coaching go hand in hand.
“I feel like teaching is what is key in coaching and we as coaches get frustrated in a lot of situations,” the Buena coach said. “The girls feed off of it better if we take the time to teach and educate them rather than just yelling.”
Buena, 7-7 overall, 3-4 in conference and 2-2 in 5A Southern Region play, hosts Vail Cienega Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
