SIERRA VISTA — It was a heartbreaking end to the season as the Buena Colts girls basketball team fell 64-62 to Tucson Catalina Foothills on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

With less than a minute left, Falcons forward Katie DiRoberto hit the go-ahead shot to clinch the win.

Buena ends its season 12-9.

The Falcons improve to 17-7 and will face Peoria Sunrise Mountain on Friday.

Buena jumped to an early lead and held a 26-17 advantage over Catalina Foothills heading into the second quarter.

Catalina Foothills found its footing in the second quarter, taking a 39-35 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Falcons extended their lead to five points and led 53-48 entering the fourth.

Though the Colts fought hard and tied the game with one minute left, Catalina Foothills prevailed in the final seconds to advance.

Senior Julia Jenkins led the Colts with 23 points along with six rebounds.

“She had the game of her life last night,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “Julia consistently came to practice and worked to improve and last night, she shined.”

Senior Alani Encinas added 15 points and eight rebounds for Buena.

“We lost five seniors, and their leadership as a whole is immeasurable,” Haymore said. “All of the seniors led together and helped create a family atmosphere.”

Haymore took over for Thomas Valenzuela in December.

“I have to apply for the job first because legally they have to open it up,” Haymore said. “If the school allows me to coach again next year, it will be all about building the program.”

The Colts look to build on this season’s foundation.

“I feel like the girls love and trust me and the environment of family and hard work continues with this program,” Haymore said. “Hopefully it continues, and younger girls can feel the same bond that we had this season on varsity.”

The team has built a tight-knit environment.

“I love watching growth, and I think the girls learned to fight from the beginning of the season to now,” Haymore said. “I saw their love of the game grow, and ultimately I love the relationships you gain with your players while coaching.”

