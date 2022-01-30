SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls basketball team hosted the Tucson Sabino Sabercats on Friday, Jan. 28, and took a 58-54 victory at Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
“They played the motion offense really well and spread the points out to everyone,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “They are playing as a team instead of one-on-one and letting everyone have some of the glory and it is a beautiful thing to see.”
Buena improves to 11-7 and have won three in a row.
Ranked No. 11 in the Class 5A state rankings, the Colts lead the 5A Southern Region at 5-2.
Early on it was hotly contested as the Colts led 12-11 after the first quarter.
Buena gained some distance on Sabino in the second quarter and led 28-22 at halftime.
Sabino caught fire in the third quarter and held a 42-39 advantage over Buena.
The Colts outscored Sabino 19-12 in the fourth quarter to notch victory.
“We played zone at the start of the season and have slowly moved to man-to-man,” Haymore said. “Our man defense is coming together really well.”
Alani Encinas led Buena with 31 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Julia Jenkins followed with 16 points and had six blocks.
“Julia played her heart out last night and had six blocks from her help-side defense,” Haymore said. “Last night we saw her blossom into an all-around player and seeing her hard work pay off was so refreshing.”
Khalieca Prescott added five points and three rebounds for Buena.
“Prescott was in foul trouble early, but her defense was instrumental for us in the second half,” Haymore said. “To me, Prescott’s defense is what keeps us in a lot of games.”
The Colts return to action Feb 1 at Tucson Sahuaro.
Senior Night is Feb. 4 against Tucson Salpointe Catholic at 7 p.m.
The Colts are 8-0 at home.
“It is our last home game and we have not lost at home so I think we will come out fighting,” Haymore said. “We are playing a very tough team, so it is all about preparation.”
