After taking two weeks off for the holiday break the Buena Colts girls soccer team resumed play last week playing two matches on back-to-back days.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Colts were in Douglas. Second-half goals from Kyla King and Aaliyah Santa Maria led Buena to a 2-0 win.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Buena hosted Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and was shut out 8-0, snapping the Colts’ two-game winning streak.
“Our game (Thursday) did not go at all in our favor,” Buena coach William Maxwell said. “I knew before we went into the game it was already going to be a fight but soon after the starting whistle it was clearly obvious that our game the night before in Douglas had worn them out.
“The Buena girls gave a good fight but it was hard to keep up with the fresh legs of the Ironwood Ridge players who were just returning from the holiday break. All our ladies played well but the player who got the most work was our keeper, Isabella Hollin. Izzy had 23 shots on goal and made 15 saves. Most of Ironwood’s goals were scored from set pieces when there was chaos in the box.”
The match with Douglas was tied 0-0 at halftime.
King’s goal four minutes into the second half off a Santa Maria assist gave Buena its first goal of the match.
With 4:30 remaining in the match Santa Maria was fed the ball and dribbled it downfield, scoring giving the Colts a 2-0 lead.
According to Douglas coach Mario Romero Buena outshot Douglas 24-13. Douglas goalie Koral Sainz had 10 saves. Hollin had seven saves for Buena.
“Breakdowns defensively and not being able to finish shots makes it difficult to beat teams,” Romero said. “We have a tough Sunnyside team on Monday, we are on the road (for) the next four games, finishing up our last two at home.”
“That was a really good game,” Maxwell said. “I’m really proud of the girls. They played their hearts out. Douglas challenged us and made my girls work. I just loved watching that game, it was awesome.”
Buena, 3-4 overall, 0-1 in conference, will be at Marana Mountain View on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Tucson Cholla High School on Thursday, Jan. 12.
