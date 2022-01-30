SIERRA VISTA − It was a bittersweet senior night for the Buena Colts girls soccer team, which lost 7-6 to Sunnyside on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Colts fell to 4-6 and are on a six-game losing streak while Sunnyside improves to 5-9.
Seniors accounted for five of Buena’s six goals as Katelynn Harris scored three goals for the Colts while Brigitte Murelli, Gaby Camacho, and sophomore Kathrine Presnall each scored one.
“Senior night was so exciting, my daughter Ashlyn is a senior, so walking down the field with her was great,” Buena coach Derek Brame said. “It was great looking up and seeing all the friends and family showing support for our players.”
Eight of the 16 players are seniors.
The Colts also got support from another school team.
“Even the softball team had five or six girls hang banners, so it was just amazing to receive that much support,” Brame said. “These are what memories are made of, people cheering your name and honoring you while your loved ones and supporters recognize your accomplishments.”
Despite the outcome, Brame believes his players will always cherish that night.
“I believe they will look back and remember senior night more than any game this season,” Brame said.
The Colts’ season finale is Feb. 1 in Nogales to face the 2-7 Apaches.
“We have suffered a string of losses, but we are starting to pick up some momentum,” Brame said. “Having that familiarity that we had at the beginning of the season will be key to beating Nogales.”
Injuries have run rampant, but Buena looks to have the majority of its players ready for Nogales.
“Having so many players out during our losing streak was monumental for us,” Brame said. “Our roster was changing from game to game but you get peaks and valleys in a season so we must take the highs with the lows.”
