Buena girls soccer ends season with 9-0 loss to Cienega By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Feb 5, 2023

It was a disappointing loss for the seniors on the Buena Colts girls soccer team as they were shut out 9-0 by the Vail Cienega Bobcats at Loveless Field in the final regular season match.

Cienega, the 5A Sonoran Region champion, scored five first half goals and added four more in the second.

The Bobcats outshot the Colts 14-3. Junior Isabella Hollin and sophomore Aubrey Travis were the goalies for Buena with Hollin recording five saves and Travis none.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Colts beat Tucson Desert View 4-2 in overtime at Desert View.

Freshman Paige Goodman scored two goals for Buena. Junior Aliyah Santa Maria and sophomore Gabriela Trujillo each had one.

Buena outshot Desert View 16-6. Hollin had four saves.

The Colts end the year 6-8-1 overall, 3-5-1 in conference, 2-3-1 in the Sonoran Region. Buena, ranked 31st in Friday's AIA365.com rankings, finished second in the region behind Cienega.
