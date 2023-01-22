The Buena Colts girls soccer team came up short Thursday in a 2-1 5A Sonoran Region loss to the Tucson Desert View Jaguars at Loveless Field.
Buena coach William Maxwell said the match with Desert View was a good on the field, unfortunately not on the scoreboard.
Desert View took an early 1-0 lead when it got a penalty in the first five minutes from a handball in the box called on Buena’s Aliyah Santa Maria.
Buena goalie Izabella Hollin read the kick, but the ball sailed over her outstretched body and into the net giving the Jags a 1-0 lead.
According to Maxwell, the Colts rallied and made some excellent plays throughout the match but had difficulty finding the back of the net.
“We managed to get on the board when Santa Maria took a free kick from about 30 yards out,” Maxwell said.
The rest of the match was a fight. Late in the second half the Jaguars managed to score and retake the lead.
In the last 10 minutes the Colts continued to drive forward but were unable to get the equalizer and ended the game with the loss, dropping their record to 4-6 overall, 1-3 in conference, 0-1 in region.
Buena is sitting 37th out of 47 teams in the 5A state soccer rankings.
The Colts have three matches this week beginning on Monday at 15th-ranked Vail Cienega.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Colts host 35th-ranked Nogales before playing the Apaches again on Friday, Jan. 27, at Nogales.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.