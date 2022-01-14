SIERRA VISTA — It was an unfortunate showing by the Buena Colts girls soccer team, which fell 4-1 at home to Tucson Rincon/University Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Kathrine Presnall scored Buena’s lone goal in the first half.
Buena falls to 4-2 overall, but remains 2-0 in conference. Rincon improved to 6-2.
“Our girls played solid, but Rincon is a great team, so it was not enough Tuesday,” Buena coach Derek Brame said. “Rincon is phenomenal, and they performed great in the midfield.”
Despite the loss, the Colts are 13th in the state 5A rankings while Rincon is ninth in the 6A rankings.
Injuries have ravaged the Colts.
“I am down four of my starters at the moment because of injuries, sicknesses and COVID-19,” Brame said. “We are pretty battered right now.”
He singled out Katelyn Harris for her performance.
“Katelyn was on the defensive line with a couple of junior varsity players and was practically doing three girls’ jobs,” Brame said. “She cleaned up a lot of mistakes and played a phenomenal game, so I am super proud of her.”
The Colts’ lack of experience did them in against Rincon.
“I started some of my JV players because we are running out of available girls,” Brame said. “Hopefully, some of our girls can return by next week.”
Buena didn’t win, but their younger girls gained valuable experience.
“I think what excited me the most against Rincon was seeing my best players use the JV girls instead of play around them,” Brame said. “Kathrine and Gaby Camacho got them the ball in attacks and the JV girls were not perfect, but their confidence is beginning to grow.”
The Colts return to the field Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Oro Valley against Canyon Del Oro.
Buena’s next home game is Thursday, Jan. 20, against Vail Cienega.
Both matches kick off at 6 p.m.
Playoffs begin on Feb. 9.
“We hope to have some of our girls back by next week for the CDO match,” Brame said. “We hope to have them all back for senior night on Jan. 27, but it is likely that two are done for the season.”
