Buena High School’s girls soccer team had somewhat of a rough start to the soccer season, going 1-2 in the Brandon Bean Invitational Soccer Tournament last week at Tucson Salpointe High School.
Buena beat Tucson Catalina 1-0 in its final game of the tournament Dec. 1 after losing 3-0 to Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Dec. 28 and 4-1 to Tucson Rincon/University on Dec. 29.
“They (Buena) had a good tournament,” Buena’ coach Bill Maxwell said. “It was good in the respect of viewing the team in a competitive situation and seeing how they put aspects of training sessions into the beautiful game. The team is a new and a very young team, which we are very excited about developing over the next few years.
“Buena had a large group of seasoned players graduate last year, so we have some work in front of us.”
Maxwell said in the first match against Ironwood Ridge there were some first game jitters.
“The players began to work together as a team,” he said. “Players got to experience playing in different positions of the field while still maintaining a competitive edge.”
Against Rincon Maxwell said the players began to play as the team he knows they can be.
The opening goal was scored by Gabriela Trujillo.
“Each player made incredible contributions throughout the game,” Maxwell said. “Passing and movement off the ball was far better than the previous game. Our keeper, Isabella Hollins, required a substitution at the half, so our backup keeper Kathryn Kelliher got to put her practice into play. Even though it was her first time playing in goal, she managed to keep the scoring to a minimum and keep the spirit of the team alive. Each game the team continued to build on the last.”
According to Maxwell, coach Seyon Washington and coach Stephanie Daniels continue to develop a fine group of junior varsity athletes that will one day help fill the ranks.
“These teams will continue to learn and grow,” he said. “The spirit of high school soccer is alive and we look forward to the development of these young student athletes this season and in the years to come.”
Buena’s girls will host Sunnyside Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the home opener at 6 p.m.
