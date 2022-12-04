Buena High School’s girls soccer team had somewhat of a rough start to the soccer season, going 1-2 in the Brandon Bean Invitational Soccer Tournament last week at Tucson Salpointe High School.

Buena beat Tucson Catalina 1-0 in its final game of the tournament Dec. 1 after losing 3-0 to Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Dec. 28 and 4-1 to Tucson Rincon/University on Dec. 29.

