Buena girls' soccer ready to host Flowing Wells

SIERRA VISTA —The Buena Colts girls soccer team is looking forward to 2022.
“We are getting healed up and ready for January,” Buena coach Derek Brame said. “I know a lot of the girls train year-round, so they are working out at the gym or running around Sierra Vista and the school track to stay in shape during the break.”
With most of the Colts also playing club soccer, the work never stops.
“They train all the time, so I do not have to harp too much on them to remain focused,” Brame said. The healing portion of not slamming into each other has been vital and my hope is they will have a lot of energy in January.”
The Colts next match is Tuesday, Jan. 4, against Tucson Flowing Wells at home.
“I have not seen anything significant about Flowing Wells, so I am a little bit nervous,” Brame said. “I saw they had participated in a Thanksgiving tournament, but it was deceptive as they could have had girls out due to the holidays.”
Buena’s record is 3-0.
“I did not think we would start 3-0 so I am pleasantly surprised at how the season is going,” Brame said. “I am very proud of the girls, and it is great that Christmas break is coming because we are in need of some time off.”
The Caballeros are currently 3-0-1 this year.
“I am not relying on the little information we have on Flowing Wells, so we are preparing and expecting a top-notch team on Tuesday,” Brame said. “We will play our best and hopefully come on top against them.”
The key to victory is playing to the team’s capabilities.
“We were not connecting passes at all for the first half against Tucson Pueblo, so we have to get back to what we are good at,” Brame said. “We are not going to run through you and pass over the top, but we are good at connecting passes and getting our players involved.”
The forwards must step up.
“I expect Tamara Petersen and Gaby Camacho up front to play well along with Kathrine Presnall in the middle,” Brame said. “I am also expecting a solid outing from goalkeeper Ashlyn Brame in the net.
“It has been really nice, actually, to have this Christmas break off. I think it is going to pay dividends because some of the girls are still banged up from our last game.”
One key to the girls’ 3-0 start is their experience and smarts on the field.
“Their soccer IQ is pretty high, and the girls understand the game very well, so it is great to coach them,” Brame said. “I do not have to yell at them because they know when to push up and attack and when to get back and help defend, so they know what to expect and do an admirable job.”
When the Colts are passing well, they are tough to stop.
“It is wonderful to watch them do what they do so well on the soccer field,” Brame said. “Connecting and moving the ball is key to what Buena does and our girls do a solid job in that area.”
