Buena girls soccer ties Nogales By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jan 29, 2023

The Buena Colts girls soccer team tied Nogales 4-4 in a 5A Sonoran Region match that was played Friday at Nogales High School.

Paige Goodman's goal with 25:30 remaining in the first half gave Buena a 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later Sharon Bustamante scored increasing the Colts lead to 2-0.

Mariandrea Valenzuela of Nogales scored five minutes later on a breakaway making the score 2-1 Buena at the half.

In the second half Buena's Zarra Schmidt sent a penalty kick past the Nogales goalie giving the Colts a 3-1 edge.

Less than a minute later Nogales scored on a penalty kick cutting the Colts lead to 3-2.

With six minutes remaining in regulation Carolina Renteria of Nogales hits Leon with a perfect pass right in front of the net. Leon boots it in to tie the score at 3-3.

Deadlocked at 3-3 the match moved to overtime which consists of two 10-minute halves.

Nogales struck first taking a 4-3 lead.

Eleven seconds into the second half of OT Aliyah Santa Maria scores for Buena, tying the match at 4-4.

The Apaches had a chance to take the lead with 3:39 remaining but their penalty kick went over the goalie box keeping the match tied at 4-4.

Buena, 5-7-1 overall, 2-4-1 in conference and 1-2-1 in region play, will be at Desert View on Tuesday, Jan. 31 before wrapping up the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 2 at home against Cienega.
