The Buena Colts varsity girls basketball team, members of the 5A Sonoran Region, had their first home game of the season on Thursday, December 1, falling 36-31 to the Tucson Rincon/University Rangers of the 6A South Region.
Buena had a slow start, down 8-3 in the first quarter and 15-9 at the end of the half. The Colts returned in the third with 12 points and an additional 10 in the fourth but were unable to outshoot the visiting Rangers.
“We went scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game; we had some good shots, but we couldn’t get anything in the basket — we just could not score,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “Defensively we kept them to 15 points in the first half which is phenomenal, and we kept them under 40 for the game which was our goal so we did what we needed to do defensively; we just couldn’t get our shots to fall. It was a hard loss, but we can learn and grow and improve our season from it. It’s early in the season so we can adjust and move forward as we start regional games.”
Leading the Colts were sophomore London Richardson with eight points that included two 3-pointers, senior Jazlyn Morales with seven points, and senior Jaden Walker with six points.
Earlier in the week the Colts traveled to Tucson to take on the Tucson Badgers of the 6A South Region.
The Badgers led in the first 17-9, 33-14 at the end of the first half, and 52-25 going into the final quarter. Buena outscored Tucson 21-8 in the fourth quarter but was unable to gain the lead, falling to the Badgers on their home court 60-46.
“Tucson High has a very well-coached team with experienced coaches who have built the program through the years so to go into their home court is tough,” Haymore said. “Again, we started slow, going down by eight in the first quarter because of their full-court press but I felt that, even though we were down by 25 at one point, our girls stayed composed and fought back. Tucson has a phenomenal center— we had lots of stops against her but not enough to win the game. It’s good to see our work ethic to be able to get some big stops on the court. Overall, our girls are learning and growing and improving.”
Leading the Colts were Walker with 17 points, junior Grace Hohman with 11 points and Morales with 10 points.
Buena, 0-3, will be traveling to Marana on Friday, Dec. 9, to take on the Tigers of the 6A South Region; the Colts will host the Phoenix Xavier Prep Gators of the 6A Premier Region on Saturday, Dec. 10.
