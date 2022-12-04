The Buena Colts varsity girls basketball team, members of the 5A Sonoran Region, had their first home game of the season on Thursday, December 1, falling 36-31 to the Tucson Rincon/University Rangers of the 6A South Region.

Buena had a slow start, down 8-3 in the first quarter and 15-9 at the end of the half. The Colts returned in the third with 12 points and an additional 10 in the fourth but were unable to outshoot the visiting Rangers.

