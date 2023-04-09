Buena girls tennis shuts out Pueblo 9-0 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena High School’s girls tennis team got back into the win column Thursday, April 6, shutting out the Pueblo Warriors 9-0.Buena’s boys match with the Warriors was canceled. It was not announced if the match will be rescheduled.Buena sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 1 singles, won her match 6-2, 6-1.Junior Natalie Rice was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles.Sophomore Kylee Crowell, playing No. 3 singles, won 6-1, 6-3.Junior Mallory Hooper, playing No. 4 singles, posted a 6-2, 6-2 win.Senior Chloe Haws shut out her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles and junior Brooke Leistikow was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 6 singles.In doubles, Rice and Moreno-Jimenez were 8-1 winners, Hooper and Crowell won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles and Haws and Leistikow were 8-1 winners at No. 3 doubles.The Buena girls, 3-4 overall, 3-1 in section, and will be at home Tuesday, April 11, against Rio Rico in the final home match of the regular season. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Gambling Baseball Mathematics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Play it again, Francie St. David baseball chalks up two more wins Taqueria Outlaw brings superb Mexican cuisine in a Wild West setting Local Republican committee chairman faces removal effort Celebrating Easter in Comm-Unity at Veterans Memorial Park Marketing, branding project for Camp Naco moves forward Sierra Vista's Hall to undergo surgery on injured thumb Jail district town halls provide residents with information Sinema, Ciscomani listen to local officials' concerns on border issues Supervisors respond to attorney general's review of open meeting law Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Play it again, Francie St. David baseball chalks up two more wins Taqueria Outlaw brings superb Mexican cuisine in a Wild West setting Local Republican committee chairman faces removal effort Celebrating Easter in Comm-Unity at Veterans Memorial Park Marketing, branding project for Camp Naco moves forward Sierra Vista's Hall to undergo surgery on injured thumb Jail district town halls provide residents with information Sinema, Ciscomani listen to local officials' concerns on border issues Supervisors respond to attorney general's review of open meeting law COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.