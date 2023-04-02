Buena girls tennis wins second straight match By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 2, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buena's top singles player, Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, returns a serve in her singles match in Douglas March 30. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS — After beginning the season with three straight losses the Buena High School girls tennis team has responded with back-to-back wins.On Thursday, March 30, the Colts were in Douglas, knocking off the Bulldogs 9-0.Buena sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 1 singles, defeated Douglas’ Ximena Lizaraga 6-2, 6-0.Junior Natalie Rice was a 7-5, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles over Paulina Flores.Sophomore Kylee Crowell, playing No. 3 singles for the Colts, needed three sets to knock off Scarlett Fu 6-3, 4-6,10-4.Colts junior Mallory Hooper posted a 6-3, 6-1 over Carolina Badilla at No. 4 singles.Senior Chloe Haws won her No. 5 singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Tamara Reyes and junior Brooke Leistikow was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Katya Hernandez at No. 6 singles.Jimenez and Rice were 8-2 winners in No. 1 doubles, beating Lizarraga and Flores.Hooper and Crowell were 8-2 winners at No. 2 doubles over Reyes and Badilla and Haws and Leistikow won their No. 3 doubles 8-2 over Hernandez and Fu.Buena, 2-3 overall and in the division, 2-0 in section, will host Nogales on Tuesday, April 4, and be at Tucson Pueblo on Thursday, April 6.Douglas, 2-3 overall, 1-1 in section and division, hosts Pueblo on Tuesday, April 4, and Sahuarita on Thursday, April 6. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Gambling Mathematics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director Donkeys dash to victory Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Cochise History: The ever-evolving San Pedro Interim Elections Director Stevens confronts recall petitioners CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Landowner requests removal of petitioners following confrontation with interim elections director Donkeys dash to victory Chock full of vintage collectibles, Bisbee's M2Retro is a must-visit Cochise History: The ever-evolving San Pedro Interim Elections Director Stevens confronts recall petitioners CCSO gets approval on $4.5 million building purchase Douglas family stays positive amid tragedies Miracle Valley’s golden-domed cathedral slated for demolition Man in fatal car accident receives six-month sentence Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
