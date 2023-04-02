Buena girls tennis wins second straight match

Buena's top singles player, Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, returns a serve in her singles match in Douglas March 30.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — After beginning the season with three straight losses the Buena High School girls tennis team has responded with back-to-back wins.

On Thursday, March 30, the Colts were in Douglas, knocking off the Bulldogs 9-0.

