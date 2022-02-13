SIERRA VISTA — The 5A state playoffs begin on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the Buena Colts girls basketball team will host the Catalina Foothills Falcons.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
“The Falcons have two girls who contribute the majority of their points in Reilly Clark and Clara Hrouch,” Buena coach Leah Haymore said. “If we can hold them under their averages, then we should be in good shape.”
Clark and Hrouch combined to average 30 points for Catalina Foothills.
“In practice we are focusing on our press and full court man-to-man defense,” Haymore said. “Our defense has to improve and come alive over the next few days if we want to make a run at state.
“This last week has been different as we had three games, so we did not have a lot of practices. It has been unique but good as we have learned new defensive tactics heading into the postseason.”
Buena is averaging 53 points per game.
“I have seen the ball move much better recently than it has earlier this year,” Haymore said. “Girls are sacrificing good looks for better shots to their teammates.”
The Colts are allowing 49.8 points per game.
Seventh-ranked Buena is 12-8 this year, 5-2 in the 5A Southern Region. Tenth-ranked Catalina Foothills is 15-7 and 5-4 in the 5A Sonoran Region.
Leading the Colts is senior Alani Encinas, who is averaging 20 points and two assists.
Colts senior Khalieca Prescott is averaging 10 points.
“She is our go-to defender due to her quick feet and anticipation,” Haymore said. “Her defense has helped contribute to a lot of wins this year.”
Clark, the Catalina Foothills junior, averages 17 points and seven rebounds,
The state championship is Tuesday, March 1, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
“Heading into the playoffs we have focused on fundamentals and our inbounds plays,” Haymore said.
Should the Colts get past the first round, they will face the winner of No. 2 Sunrise Mountain versus No. 15 Williams Field in the second round.
