SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts girls wrestling team will be at Tucson Flowing Wells High School this weekend competing in the sectional tournament.
“Last year we did not even have a sectionals, but this year all of the girls are grouped into one big region with dozens of teams,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “This is where the best wrestling has to come out so we will see what happens.”
Representing Buena Saturday will be seniors Katelyn Ziss at 138 pounds, who went 6-2; Kiya Voss at 126, who went 14-6; Avery Wood at 145 who went 10-5; and Luisa Bucher at 132 who went 9-3.
“Avery and Luisa are first-year wrestlers who have worked very hard and improved this season,” Dannels said. “I expect great things from both of them.”
Senior Zakhia Moncrieft at 100, who went 5-7, will also make the trip along with junior Roxana Martinez, who went 14-3 at 165, and sophomore Ayesha General wrestled at 120 and went 14-5 this season.
“I expect our girls will do very well this weekend,” Dannels said.
The girls had a good season but getting experience isn’t simple.
“Finding matches for all of our girls can be difficult, and I know coaches with the same challenges,” Dannels said. “It has been a good season for them all, they are united, and they know what needs to be done to move forward.”
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for active military and senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for students with high school ID.
Sectionals for the boys is Saturday, Feb. 12, at Tucson Mountain View High School.
“All of the attention has been on the girls this week as we prepare them for state,” Dannels said. “We have had the boys focus on cardio.”
The girls state tournament is Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
