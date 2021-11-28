MESA— The Buena High Colts boys basketball team kicked off its season over the holiday break, playing in the Fear the Hop Tournament, hosted by Mesa High School.
Buena started with a bang, defeating Apache Junction 80-16 on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“The team has been looking good, the other team was somewhat new to varsity basketball so it was a nice startup game for us,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.
Next up for the Colts was a hard-fought match against the Mesa Jackrabbits.
Both teams battled hard and at the end of the first quarter, the score was knotted at 13-13.
Mesa started to pull away in the second quarter, heading into the half with a 31-21 lead.
Buena was able to cut the lead to single digits in the third, trailing 40-32 as the quarter ended, but was unable to catch Mesa and fell 63-52.
“I really liked our effort, we did not back down and the desire was definitely there,” Molesworth said.
Jackrabbits junior Kota Benson led all scorers with 20 points.
“Mesa High is a great 6A team and we were able to elevate our game but not enough for the victory,” Molesworth said. “We played hard and we are getting there so it was good to see those guys progress and I like our chances if we play the Jackrabbits again.”
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
On Friday the Colts met Campo Verde in a game they trailed in from start to finish.
Campo Verde started off hot and took a 24-13 lead into the second quarter.
Buena’s struggles continued as they went into halftime trailing 50-26.
The Colts managed to cut the deficit to less than 15, but the Coyotes pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 89-75.
Coyotes junior Ty McDowell led all scorers with 23 points.
“Sierra Vista has a great fan base with a lot of people that know and love basketball,” Molesworth said. “We are excited to bring the community together so hopefully Buena gets put on the map as a basketball powerhouse soon.”
Buena hopes to pack the stands after COVID-19 affected attendance last season.
“I feel like we have some room to grow as it does not feel like we have a strong home court advantage,” Molesworth saod. “This year I expect that to be a little bit different with students, parents and fans coming back to games. These kids have played basketball in Sierra Vista since they were little so the area is very connected to the players.”
Buena, 1-2, hosts its home opener on Monday, Nov. 29, against Tucson Flowing Wells at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.