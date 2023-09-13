Buena golf battles Cienega, Mica Mountain in tri-match

Buena's top golfer, Jack Drake, led the team with a 44 Monday in Vail. He also shot a 166 at The Southern Arizona Invitational Tournament that was played at the Poston Butte Golf Course in Florence Sept. 8-9.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

While many golf matches were getting rained out Monday the Buena Colts found a way to get their match in at the Del Lago Golf Course in Vail.

Tucson Mica Mountain won the match with a score 158, Vail Cienega followed with a 159 and Buena shot a 218.

