Buena golf battles Cienega, Mica Mountain in tri-match

While many golf matches were getting rained out Monday the Buena Colts found a way to get their match in at the Del Lago Golf Course in Vail.
Tucson Mica Mountain won the match with a score 158, Vail Cienega followed with a 159 and Buena shot a 218.
Jack Drake led Buena. shooting a 44. Jake Rodda, Teagan Spilsbury and Huntar Herbert all shot 58, Leo Johnson finished with a 63.
“If we play a course where there is trouble right in front of them or they have to clear a certain number of yards or keep it straight because its very narrow, our kids struggle with that,” Buena golf coach Eric Krieg said. “They have a hard time getting off the tee and we take penalty strokes because they get so nervous that they have to hit it maybe over 100 yards to get to the fairway or stay away from the desert. That’s golf. You need to be able to work through that mentally.”
On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, Buena competed in The Southern Arizona Invitational Tournament at the Poston Butte Golf Course in Florence.
Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge won the tournament, shooting a score of 578.
American Leadership Academy of Gilbert was second with a 614 and Tucson Salpointe came in third with a 622.
Buena wound up in 13th place out of 15 teams, finishing ahead of Vail Walden Grove and Tucson Flowing Wells with a 763.
Drake led Buena with a 166. Kade Spillsbury followed with a 197, Branden Brown shot a 198, Tucker Nogales a 203, Rodda 207 and Teagan Spillsbury shot a 214.
“We played 18 holes each day,” Krieg said. “They did OK considering how hot it was. Temperatures were well over 100 degrees. It was tough on them to walk 18 holes.Even nine holes in that kind of heat is tough.”
The coach said the first day the team teed off just after 1 p.m. and they finished in the dark, needing cell phone flashlights to help them see.
“It was close to a six-hour round of golf that day,” Krieg said. “But we did get it in. The second day we teed off around 11 a.m. and were done around 5 p.m. It was even hotter the second day. We did the best that we could considering the conditions. We had to get water and Gatorade in the kids, making sure they stayed hydrated.”
Krieg said many of the teams that finished above Buena are better teams that are playing in the state tournament at the end of the season.
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Buena hosted Tucson Rincon and Marana Mountain View in a tri-match at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
Mountain View was first with a score of 179, Buena was second with a 191 and Rincon third with a 196.
Drake shot a 42, Rodda and Brown each shot a 48, Kai Irlmeier shot a 53 and Kade Spillsbury a 54.
Krieg said in an earlier match with Mountain View his team lost by 25 strokes. This match it closed that number to 12.
“We competed better,” he said. “I was really proud of Kade for calling a two-stroke penalty on himself when he touched the sand in the bunker on his backswing. No one even noticed but he showed tremendous integrity by notifying his opponents of this mishap. I believe most kids and even adults would not have done the same in this circumstance.”
Buena is back on the course Wednesday taking on Marana and Desert View at Fred Enke Golf Course in Tucson.
On Thursday the Colts will host Cienga and Marana in a match at PDS that was rained out earlier.
