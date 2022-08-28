SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s boys and girls golf teams kicked off their respective seasons last week with two matches on the road.
Buena’s girls’ team, coached by Shuryl Magargee, was in Tucson Aug. 24 for a three-way match with Amphitheater and Flowing Wells at Silverbell Golf Course.
The match was started but not finished, however as rain put a premature end to it.
According to Magargee, there are seven golfers on the Buena girls golf team.
“Laurisa Taylor, a junior, (is) a second-year golfer,” she said. “She will be representing us as the No. 1 golfer. Autumn Young, a sophomore, also a second-year golfer, will be our No. 3 golfer. The rest of the golfers are in their first year of golfing.”
The coach said Kim Taylor, a freshman, will be the No. 2 golfer. Nadia Valeri, also a freshman, has earned the No. 4 spot. Madison Carney, a freshman, and McKenna Jones and Janell Prichett, both sophomores will be rotating in the fifth spot.
“We are a young team with half of the golfers having never golfed before,” Magargee said.
Buena’s boys golf team, coached by Eric Krieg, who is starting his third year, was scheduled to host Cienega and Marana in a tri-match Aug. 18. That match was canceled by elements and rescheduled for Oct. 24.
The Colts had to wait until Thursday, Aug. 25, for its season opener, traveling to Douglas for a match with the Bulldogs and the Nogales Apaches at the Douglas Golf Course.
Douglas won the match, shooting a nine-hole score of 171, Nogales was second with 197 and Buena third at 204.
“I thought we did OK considering it was their first time out,” Krieg said. “We’ve never played this course before. We’ve definitely got some room for improvement for each of these guys. They all have areas they need to work on to get where they can be. We’re looking now to get a good week of practice and hopefully improve from this match to that match.”
Senior Paul Scherrer was Buena’s No. 1 golfer in the match. He shot a 46 to lead the Colts. Senior Michael Ledger, the Colt’s No. 2 golfer, shot a 51; sophomore Jake Rodda, playing in the No. 3 spot, recorded a 58; Sophomore Kade Spilsbury, playing No. 4, shot a 52 and Bernardo Varela shot a 55 in the fifth slot.
“We’ve got some returning players that were on the team last year, that were juniors and are now seniors, along with some other players that are going to come out and help with the depth,” Krieg said. “We’re pretty solid at the top but will then see some fighting for the three through five spots.”
Krieg said he has 10 golfers on the team, of which five made the trip to Douglas. The other five remained in Sierra Vista to practice.
“We have another player, Jackson Drake, that is new and not here today,” he said. “We’ll have to see where he fits into the lineup. He could be another possible contender at the top. I expect him to challenge Paul at the No. 1 spot. Another player that we have that is also not here is Tucker Nogales. This will be his third year on the team. He’s a junior.”
Krieg said his goals this year are the same as they always have been and that’s to see them improve.
“I’m not really focused on wins and losses just so long as they are improving themselves,” he said. “By the end of the year I’m hoping to see their scores have improved from day one to the end of the season. I want them to compete and represent Buena with integrity and good sportsmanship and they’re having fun.”
The coach said none of his golfers qualified for state last year. In fact, no Cochise County golfer qualified for state.
The Buena girls are back in action Monday, Aug. 29, taking on Sahuarita at Green Valley Country Club, which will be followed by another match Aug. 31 against Tucson schools Desert View and Cholla at the Haven Golf Course in Green Valley.
Buena’s boys team will have back-to-back matches Sept. 6 and 7. The Sept. 6 match will be against Marana Mountain View at Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course while the Sept. 7 match will be against Cienega at Del Lago Golf Course in Vail.
“I think we’re all pretty excited about the season,” Krieg said. “We’ve got a couple of tournaments this year the kids are excited to play in. I’m looking forward to the competition within the team.”
