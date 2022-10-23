Buena golf ends season with win By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be no state this year for the Buena High School golf team who played its final match of the season Friday beating Marana 196-208 at the Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course.Senior Paul Scherrer led the Colts shooting a 45; senior Michael Ledger followed with a 49, senior Bernardo Varela shot a 50; Tucker Nogales a 52 and Huntar Herbert a 55.Brandon Brown shot a 48 in the junior varsity match, Jake Rodda a 56 and Zachary Chavez a 61. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Course Golf Sport Team Brandon Brown Junior Varsity Michael Ledger Jake Rodda Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular AZ sues federal government over border containers, polices Planned Hummingbird senior resort already creating a buzz Teen racer going full throttle at Tucson Speedway Teenager sentenced in fatal stabbing that involved close friend 3 more Cochise County athletes surpass 1,000 yards Appeals court rejects request to dismiss child molestation retrial Attorney requests hearing to present mitigating factors in Wilson case Buena rallies to beat Marana Mountain View 47-35 Willcox wins big on Senior Night, Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone fall School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular AZ sues federal government over border containers, polices Planned Hummingbird senior resort already creating a buzz Teen racer going full throttle at Tucson Speedway Teenager sentenced in fatal stabbing that involved close friend 3 more Cochise County athletes surpass 1,000 yards Appeals court rejects request to dismiss child molestation retrial Attorney requests hearing to present mitigating factors in Wilson case Buena rallies to beat Marana Mountain View 47-35 Willcox wins big on Senior Night, Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Tombstone fall School board candidates tackle district issues at forum COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
