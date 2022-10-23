There will be no state this year for the Buena High School golf team who played its final match of the season Friday beating Marana 196-208 at the Pueblo Del Sol Golf Course.

Senior Paul Scherrer led the Colts shooting a 45; senior Michael Ledger followed with a 49, senior Bernardo Varela shot a 50; Tucker Nogales a 52 and Huntar Herbert a 55.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments