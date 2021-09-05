SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High golf team returned to Pueblo Del Sol Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 1, hosting the Marana Tigers.

Marana came away victorious, shooting a 173 to Buena’s 216.

“Our team score was consistent as we had a few players that improved and a couple that struggled,” Buena golf coach Eric Krieg said.

Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 45, Buena’s lowest score versus Marana.

“Andrew has been our most consistent golfer so far this season,” Krieg stated. “He has scored under 50 multiple times so I am very happy with Andrew’s performance.”

Junior Paul Scherrer shot a 48.

“Paul has stepped up over the last couple of matches and is probably our solid No. 2 right now,” Krieg stated. “I was very pleased with our top two against Marana.”

For Scherrer, limiting mistakes has been integral to his improvement.

“He is minimizing his errors that can lead to higher scores,” Krieg said. “Scherrer has done a better job of getting himself out of trouble whenever difficult situations arise.”

Though the season is young and has been marred with COVID and rain, the Colts keep pushing through.

“Some younger players are making the gains while a few have been struggling at the varsity level,” Krieg said. “Once we are all on the same page as a team, I believe our scores will drop.”

Buena returns to the course on Wednesday, Sept. 8 when the Colts travel to Tucson El Rio Golf Course to face Sunnyside.

“I expect more guys to shoot around 50 rather than the upper-50’s,” Krieg said. “ We just want to eliminate those higher scores and a lot of that is mental.”

Tee time is 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments