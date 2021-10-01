If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The Colts had a tough day in Tucson as Buena golf fell to Rincon/University on Monday, Sept. 27.
Hosted by Santa Rita at Fred Enke Golf Course, Buena shot 210 to Rincon/University’s 192.
“I thought we would have fared much better at Fred Enke, I was expecting a lot better scores,” Buena coach Eric Krieg said. “Some of our players did not have their best match on Monday but we have to move on.”
Due to Santa Rita only having two golfers, it did not accumulate a team score.
“It is not that difficult of a course but some of the new golfers were not that familiar with the layout,” Krieg. “You cannot see some of the holes off of the tee so not knowing where your next shot is could be difficult.”
Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 47, tops on the team, while sophomore Tucker Nogales and junior Paul Scherrer were second at 48.
“We did not fare too well on Monday,” Krieg said. “There was not too much water or hazards on that course, just desert.”
Bernardo Varela finished fourth for Buena with a 58 while Michael Ledger rounded out the top five at 59.
After Monday’s match, the Colts have focused on playing within themselves.
“I think sometimes kids watch too much golf and they want to swing at the ball like Bryson DeChambeau,” Krieg said. “It is more important to be straight rather than swinging at the ball 200 miles per hour.”
While some Colts do not lack for power, Krieg wants to make sure Buena does not sacrifice precision.
“We have emphasized hitting more controlled shots in practice instead of swinging out of our shoes,” Krieg stated.
Next up for Buena, the Southern Arizona Invitational at Dell Urich Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 1.
“It is not a big park so there is not a lot of desert but there is some water,” Krieg said. “I do not think the park is too difficult, it should be pretty friendly.”
There are 16 teams competing in the event.
“It is our first tournament and I am looking for us to fight hard and compete,” Krieg said. “I do not expect us taking home any trophies but for them to continue improving their individual scores.”
Representing the Colts Friday will be Polaha, Nogales, Nuetzel, Varela and freshman Kade Spilsbury.
Buena’s regular season concludes on Monday, Oct. 4, with a home match against Sahuarita and Nogales at Pueblo del Sol Golf Course at 3 p.m.
