It was a rough week for the Buena High School boys golf team.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Colts dropped a dual match to Marana Mountain View 164-189 at the Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Colts finished third in a triangular match at Tucson’s Loews Ventana Resort with Tucson Catalina Foothills and Vail Cienega. Foothills shot 143, Cienega 158 and Buena 222.
In the match with Mountain View, senior Jack Drake shot a 41 to lead the Buena golfers. Junior Kade Spilsbury followed with a 47, junior Jake Rodda recorded a score of 49; junior Kai Irlmeier shot a 52, and senior Tucker Nogales shot a 62.
“Much improved scores from playing earlier in the week at Ventana Canyon,” Buena coach Erik Krieg said. “Most played well but a few guys had one really bad hole that prevented them from scoring better. We’ve had another different lineup for the match as players move up and down our ladder during our practice rounds. This makes for good competition within the team.”
In the tri-match in Tucson, Drake shot a 43 to lead Buena; Spilsbury followed with a 53, Brandon Brown shot 61, Nogales 65 and junior Leonidas Johnson 71.
Krieg said Loews Ventana is a beautiful course, a great course to play on but it can be challenging, “very challenging to young golfers.”
“Our guys struggled playing against two very good teams,” he said. “Both the teams we played qualified for state last year. We did not play our best because of the pressure of the course and the pressure of the opponent.”
Krieg said he and his golfers are looking forward to this week when the Colts travel to Florence Sept. 8-9 to play in the Southern Arizona Invitational Tournament at Poston Butte Golf Club. The tournament is hosted by Marana Mountain View.
