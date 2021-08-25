If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s golf team was looking to host its home opener under sunny Sierra Vista skies but Mother Nature had other plans.
The Colts were set Monday to host the second match of their season against Tucson schools Flowing Wells and Rincon University at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. However a rainstorm ended up cutting the event short.
“We played a few holes Monday and then it got rained out unfortunately,” Buena golf coach Erik Krieg said.
The Colts look to reschedule the match before the regular season ends in October.
“The match is not getting rescheduled this week but the athletic directors will figure something out,” Krieg said.
Buena opened its season on Wednesday, Aug., 18. The Colts shot a 235 team score, good for third to Tucson High’s 217 and Cienega’s 172.
“This team is relatively new to the sport so our main focus is consistent improvement,” Krieg said. “Currently we are just building those relationships within our team so I imagine they will become more of a unit later this season.”
Senior Andrew Polaha led the Colts at the No. 1 position after shooting a 48 at Cienega.
“Andrew’s performance was impressive enough to bump him up from the third spot to first,” Krieg said.
While no player has stood out yet as a leader, the young Colts look to become more consistent as the season progresses.
“All of the players are relatively inexperienced and new to the team save for (sophomore) Tucker Nogales,” Krieg said.
Though an underclassman, Krieg expects a lot from Nogales by season’s end.
“For Tucker, I am looking for him to average under 50,” Krieg stated. “I think that would signify a solid progression from last season.”
Krieg believes this season will be a success because the Colts’ have room for improvement.
“I have faith each of these players will progress if they continue working hard and following the coach’s instructions,” Krieg said.
“I want every player shooting better than their benchmark by season’s end.”
The Colts return to the links on Monday, Aug. 30, traveling to Tucson to play at the Arizona National Golf Club against Cienega and Sabino High.
Tee time is set for 3 p.m..
“I would prefer the players focus on their own scores rather than what the opponent shot,” Krieg said. “There are good shots and bad shots over the course of a season but I would like for them to remain levelheaded and focused.”
The Colts conclude their regular season where it started at del Lago Golf Course, facing Rincon University and Cienega on Oct. 6.
